Sambalpur: Sambalpur police arrested a woman who had been wanted in a double murder case, police said Sunday.

Police further informed that the woman had taken refuge in Odisha after hacking two to death with an axe at a village under Baharia police limits in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

The woman had been staying at a village under Thelkoili police limits in Sambalpur district. She had introduced herself to the local people with a different name to avoid being identified.

It was when the Sambalpur police was tipped-off about the woman’s criminal antecedent that they conducted a raid on her rented house and arrested her.

Acting on the tip-off, Sambalpur police arrested her Saturday. Local residents were taken aback to know about her past.

Sambalpur Superintendent of police Kanwar Vishal Singh informed that they have informed their counterparts in Bihar about the arrest of the woman, a prime accused in a double murder case. A team has already left for Odisha to take her in transit remand.

PNN