Dhenkanal: Railway police recovered the body of a woman from the passenger rest shade of Dandimal railway station under Odapada block in Dhenkanal district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita Parida, a resident of Balrampur village.

According to locals, Sunita’s family was trying to get her married off. Several people had visited her family in this connection Sunday. However, her body was found Monday under mysterious conditions.

On being informed, railway police and local police reached the spot, recovered the body and started an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary investigation suggests that she might have committed suicide. Love affair is thought to be the prime cause behind the incident, a source said.

That said, the exact reason behind the woman taking to the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Post-mortem report would pour more light on how she died, police said.

