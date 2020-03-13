Jenapur: The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree on the premises of the Mukund Patra College under Jenapur police station limits in Jajpur district Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ganga Mallick (18), a resident of Kantapada village.

On being informed, the police officials reached the spot and brought the body down from the tree and sent it for post-mortem. They have also launched a probe to ascertain the cause of Ganga’s death. Police are trying to ascertain whether Ganga was in a relationship and are questioning her family members. They said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide as there were no external marks of injuries on the body of Ganga. However, the exact cause of her death will only be known once the post-mortem report is available, they said.

PNN