Khajuripada/Balaskumpa: Police Monday recovered the body of a woman lying in mysterious condition on the verandah of one Basishth Nayak’s house at Bhalia Pulabhati Shala village near Sidingi village under Khajuripada police limits in Kandhamal district.

The deceased has been identified as Soudamini Nayak (19), wife of Kuber Nayak, a resident of Sidingi village. While the husband and in-laws of the deceased alleged Soudamini committed suicide, her family members alleged that she had been murdered.

On the basis of a report lodged by the deceased’s uncle, Khajuripada police registered a case in this connection and launched an investigation.

According to a source, Kuber, son of Nilakanth Nayak, and Soudamini, daughter of late Labanya Behera of Rupajhari village under Baniguchha police limits in Nayagarh district, were in love. They married six months ago. After the initial marital bliss, Soudamini’s husband and her in-laws started torturing her physically and mentally, allegedly demanding dowry.

Soudamini had informed her parents about the behaviour meted out to her by her in-laws over phone on several occasions, but her family members could not visit her due to lockdown restrictions.

On June 27, they received a call from Kuber saying their daughter had gone out of the house and committed suicide by hanging self. The woman’s family members rushed to her in-laws’ village and, on seeing the body, alleged that she had been murdered.

The deceased’s uncle lodged a report with Khajuripada police station. Acting on the report, Khajuripada IIC Ramakant Patra, tehsildar Swapnita Naik, ASIs Basant Kumar Behera and Bikas Kumar Mallick and scientific team reached the spot Monday morning and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police said the post-mortem report will confirm whether it is a case of suicide or murder. A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.