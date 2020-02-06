Bhawanipatna: Police recovered Thursday a half-burnt body of a woman from a forest near Kiding village under Narla police limits of Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district. The upper portion of the body was burnt so badly that the villagers could not identify her.

Some villagers of Manibandha village had gone to the jungle to collect firewood Thursday morning. They were the first who spotted the body, but out of fear did not tell anybody.

However, the discovery of the half-burnt body soon became public and news reached the Narla police station. Cops immediately reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

While the villagers suspect it to be a case of rape and murder, the police are trying to find out if any woman had gone missing from areas under nearby police limits.

“It is too early yet to reach any conclusion. The post-mortem report will provide us some leads to our investigation,” a police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

PNN