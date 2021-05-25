Jajpur: Police recovered a half-naked body of a woman from Genguti river bed near Gopinathpur village under Byree police limits in Jajpur district, Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

According to a source, some local people first spotted the body lying on the river bed, Tuesday morning. They immediately informed the villagers and alerted the police.

A team from Byree police station reached the spot and recovering the body, sent it for post mortem. The police seized a wooden plank, gold ornaments and a handbag from the crime spot.

The villagers were of the opinion that the woman might have been sexually assaulted before being killed by some miscreants. However, the police said it is too early to say anything about the case. “We are waiting for the post mortem report to know the exact cause of death. We are now on the job to ascertain the identity of the deceased,” said an official.

PNN