Bhopal: Several women and children of a locality near Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal, adopted a novel way to draw the attention of the government to the potholed roads in the area. They performed a catwalk on the potholed roads and made the video viral on the social media.

The roads in Danish Nagar, a locality on Bhopal-Hohangabad Road are in bad shape which has angered the local people. Several women from the families residing in the posh locality came up with this unique protest by dressing up for a catwalk on the streets along with their young daughters. Women walked on the potholed roads carrying placards with various slogans written on them highlighting the condition of roads.

Rajni Singh, a woman who lives in Danish Nagar colony, says, “There are nearly 500 houses in the colony. We have been living here for the last two decades but the road leading to the colony is still not built. Even the streetlights in the colony also do not function. Despite paying taxes to the municipal corporation the people here are not getting the facilities. As a result, the women here decided to hit the streets along with their children.”

This unique protest by women against the potholed roads has drawn everyone’s attention and the people have criticised the district administration and the state government for their failure to repair the roads.

Earlier, a few days ago Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed concern over the bad condition of roads in the state and reprimanded the state authorities. Despite this, the condition of the roads has not improved and the BJP government in the state is under severe criticism with this unique protest by several women.