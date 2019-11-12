Generally, people who work for long hours in office on computer use glasses. Even if one doesn’t want, that person has to wear for making things easy. But there is a country where companies have banned women wearing glasses at workplace. The reason behind it is also very strange.

According to media reports, female employees are prohibited from wearing glasses at workplaces in Japan, while male employees are exempted from it. There are several private companies in the field of airlines to restaurants, hospitality staff and nurses at beauty clinics where women cannot work wearing glasses.

Reports also suggested that a Japanese company has instructed women employees to come to the office only with makeup. Apart from this, the company has also asked them to lose weight.

In fact, companies believe that if women come to the workplace wearing glasses, then it reduces their beauty, which also affects the clients (customers) in a wrong way and it affects the business of the companies.

The point is the women need to look feminine. Women are opposing these peculiar rules of companies. On Twitter, women are also sharing their photos by wearing glasses with #glassesareforbidden.

However, this is not the first time in Japan that such peculiar rules have been put in place. Earlier, many companies here made it mandatory for women employees to come to office wearing high-heel sandals. Women protested against that too, after which the Japanese Ministry of Labor intervened, so that such peculiar rules of private companies could be banned.