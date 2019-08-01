Sajnagarh: An anti-liquor movement by a group of women in Mitrapur Kathapal area under Nilagiri police limits of Balasore district took a violent turn Wednesday after the women took matters to their hands and ransacked a liquor shop here.

Amidst allegations of police inaction against bootleggers, the women — armed with sticks and brooms — shouted slogans as they brought down the shop and destroyed liquor bottles.

They alleged that the illegal liquor trade has already destroyed the peaceful atmosphere in the village. Besides, addicted men in their families often engaged in domestic violence, they alleged.

They complained that even though Ayodhya police outpost was only three kilometres away, the cops failed to pay heed to their demands.

Later, the women started protesting in front of the police outpost demanding action against those who engage in illicit liquor trade in the area.

PNN