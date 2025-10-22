Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited bids Tuesday from reputed entities for the official partner rights of the Women’s Premier League through a tender process.

The BCCI said the Request for Quotations (RFQ) provides detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.

“The RFQ will be made available on receipt of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax,” BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia stated in a release.

The process has been set with specific timelines with the deadline to purchase the RFQ is November 12.

Clarifications can be sought up to November 14, and the final submission of proposal documents is scheduled for November 21.

Interested parties are required to email payment details to rfq@bcci.tv as per the procedure outlined in the RFQ.

The BCCI stated that only quotations for product categories not listed as ‘Blocked’ or ‘Prohibited’ in the RFQ will be eligible.

“Any quotation for a Blocked Product Category or Prohibited Product Category is ineligible, and will be treated as non-compliant. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to submit a quotation,” it added.