Los Angeles: Fans will have to wait a while longer for Gal Gadot’s return to the big screen as Wonder Woman, in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. The release of Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed to August.

The film, which was scheduled to open June 5, will now release August 14.

Gadot took to social media to share a new poster along with the news of the date shift. The actress says she is hoping for ‘a brighter future’.

“In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to re-date our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all,” she wrote.

In the sequel of the megahit 2017 DC film, Gadot will be back as Wonder Woman with edgier action for a new battle with new villains. The Warner Bros film, directed by Patty Jenkins, comes with the tag line “A new era of wonder begins”.

Jenkins is also praying for things to get better for all.

“We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then,” Jenkins posted.

Along with Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. has also indefinitely pulled “In the Heights”, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical that was due out June 26, and Scoob — an animated film based on Scooby-Doo characters, set for May 15, reports said.

Malignant, a thriller from Aquaman director James Wan, was originally scheduled to open August 14. It will be rescheduled to make way for Wonder Woman 1984.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres August 14,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, said, adding: “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”