Rourkela: If things go as per plan, the work for the establishment of an eight million litre per day (MLD) capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) to mitigate pollution in Koel river at Koel Nagar here will begin in April this year – a move that is expected to bring the much-needed relief to the local community as well as the aquatic life.

Sources said the state government, through Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), is all set to implement the new initiative to reduce pollution in Koel River. Koel Nagar, with a population of over 45,000, currently discharges untreated sewage from households, hotels, restaurants and health centres directly into the river. This has severely polluted the water body. To tackle the issue, it was decided to set up an eight MLD capacity STP at Koel Nagar, the work for which is scheduled to start in April, said sources. Rajasthan-based Zuberi Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd has signed an agreement for the Rs 33-crore project. Five sewage drains will be developed at Udit Nagar, Civil Township, Chhend, Pradhanpali, and Jhirpani.

Additionally, one MLD STP plant is planned for Jhirpani in near future. For years, over 70 per cent of Rourkela’s western region has been connected to an existing sewerage system. However, 30 per cent of households are yet to be linked. The current system treats around 50 per cent of wastewater from households, hotels, and seven medical facilities through a 40 MLD STP at Panposh, which discharges treated water into Brahmani river.

Also Read: 22 new SUVs to boost patrolling in Steel City

However, untreated sewage from Koel Nagar has been flowing directly into the Koel River, harming aquatic life and significantly increasing pollution levels. RMC has also earmarked two acres of land for project. RMC Commissioner Ashutosh Kulkarni said, “The 8-MLD STP at Koel Nagar will help prevent pollution in Koel river and benefi t locals.”