Rourkela: Crime control in the smart city of Rourkela has received a shot in the arm as the police administration has added 22 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to its existing patrolling vehicle fleet. Informing the media about the development, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Western Range, Brijesh Kumar Rai said, “In order to intensify crackdown against criminals, support systems for the men in khaki are being upgraded. To strengthen patrolling, 22 SUVs (Mahindra Scorpio N) have been added to the existing fleet of Innova vehicles.” The new fleet of SUVs reached the police headquarters at Udit Nagar after a ceremonial puja was performed at Tarini Temple near Civil Township.

Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani took a close look at the vehicles and inspected the available facilities for the police personnel. Wadhwani took stock of the public address system installed in the vehicles and also tested the beacons. “The state government is trying to strengthen the policing and foster motivation by upgrading the facilities for the cops,” said the SP. About the SUVs, the DIG said, “These new vehicles will be very helpful for us to strengthen policing and there will be many more developments coming the police way.” Earlier, the DIG had told the media that police reinforcement is the top priority in Rourkela as it is a bordering area.