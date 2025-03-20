Keonjhar: The spread of diarrhoea in villages under Sadar and Banshpal blocks of Keonjhar district has sparked fear among the residents with the disease claiming the lives of two persons and infecting more than 20 people by Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Gopal Dehury, 65, of Mukuna village under Bauripada panchayat of Sadar block and Sabar Dehury, 70 in Amuni village under Raigoda panchayat in Banshpal block. They succumbed while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital in Keonjhar. The disease has spread in Mukuna, Bauripada, and Sahadapur villages under Bauripada panchayat of Sadar block and in Amuni village under Raigoda panchayat of Banshpal block in the district. The infected persons are now recuperating at Padmapur community health centre (CHC), Banshpal community health centre and Keonjhar DHH.

Although the exact cause of the outbreak is yet to be confirmed, villagers attribute it to the contaminated drinking water. Reports indicate that due to lack of safe drinking water provisions in Mukuna, Bauripada and Sahadapur villages, residents are relying on Aradei River for their requirements. It is believed that consumption of this contaminated water has led to the spread of diarrhoea. Following reports of the outbreak, medical teams from Padmapur CHC and the DHH launched an investigation. Asked about the status of the bacterial infection, chief district medical officer (CDMO) KC Prusty and additional chief district medical officer Binod Bihari Mishra said, “The situation is under control.” They added that medical teams have been rushed to the concerned villages and providing treatment to the affected villagers.

However, locals voiced concerns, blaming the water crisis for the outbreak. They have urged authorities to provide them a solution as the summer has already set in with temperatures rising constantly. The CDMO said he is yet to get a report about the affected villages when asked about the exact number of deaths and affected persons. “I can speak on this issue after receiving a report,” Prusty added.