Sambalpur: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has pumped in Rs 400 crore for construction of the four-lane road of Sambalpur- Tileibani stretch of National Highway-53, a report said. However, travelling on the route has become a commuter’s nightmare as the road is in very bad shape due to alleged sub-standard works on the route by the consultancy agency. The construction of the road is yet to get completed but large potholes have come up on the concrete road. Earlier, Orissa POST had carried reports about sub-standard works on the highway which has only been substantiated after potholes started appearing on the road.

Locals have demanded a probe into the shoddy road construction by the state Vigilance department or by a special team but their demands are yet to be realized. On the other hand, the condition of the blacktopped road is more or less same where the condition of the road is undulated.

As a result, commuters find it difficult to drive on the road and often lose balance of their vehicles while travelling on the route. Locals and various outfits have lodged several complaints with the district administration, Centre, state government and the NHAI on the bad shape of the road but their pleas are yet to be addressed. It is alleged that the authorities instead of taking action against the consultancy agency are rather showing favour to it.

A private engineering agency engaged to conduct a quality check of the road has also come under doubt for messing up road construction. Rules mandates that the blacktopped roads should be of equal level at all places so that drivers do not lose balance while driving and meet with accidents.

However, the rule has been violated here. The road being built at an outlay of Rs 398 crore is on its last leg. The agency has received most of its bill towards payment for the road construction works. However, cracks have developed on the road at most places. The NHAI has issued several notices to the consultancy agency asking it to undertake proper repairing of the road but the agency is acting on its whims and carrying out repairing works wherever it likes.

Locals have been complaining about the sub-standard works but political persons are not coming forward to speak on the issue. Contacted, NHAI, PD N Nageswar Rao confirmed the development stating that an agency has been asked to repair the potholes and undulated portion of the blacktopped road on the highway.