Kaliapani: With the lease period of various mines going to expire by March-end, workers engaged in the mines of Sukinda chromite valley in Jajpur district have started migrating to other states in search of livelihood, a report said.

According to reports, work in Mishrilal mines, BC Mohanty and Sukinda chromite mines has come to a halt as their lease period is going to expire by March 31. The closure of the mines has also rendered the contractors, suppliers, hoteliers, vegetable and provision store owners jobless who were indirectly dependent on the functioning of these mines.

The authorities of the above mentioned mines have rehabilitated their regular employees by transferring them to their other locations. However, the outsourced workers have lost their jobs and are sitting idle at home. Reports said that over 5,000 workers working in these three mines have lost their jobs.

This has triggered migration among the people who are now moving to other states like Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal in search of livelihood, people of Ransol, Kalrangi, Mahulkhai, Bargaji, Kankdapal, Krushnapur, and Kathapal villages on the fringes of these three mines said.

The affected workers recently met former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, who is also the advisor of their union, and narrated their ordeal. Ghadei has reportedly assured them of looking into their problems.

Sources said the state government has floated fresh tenders for various mines while the eligible firms are acquiring the mines.

