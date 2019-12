Rourkela: The Rourkela Chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India recently organised a professional Development Programme at the CMA Bhawan here.

The programme was based on the subject – ‘GST new returns-challenges ahead’.

The chief general manager (Finance and Accounts) of Rourkela Steel Plant, Naveen Nigam, inaugurated the event where the participants engaged in a threadbare discussion on the recent changes in GST laws and various returns to be filed under the new taxation system.

PNN