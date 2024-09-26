Bhubaneswar: The World Bank, in collaboration with the Centre, has identified Odisha as one of the four states for study of infrastructure strategy to give recommendations on raising private investment for the same. In this regard, a five-member team from the World Bank, comprising senior PPP (Public Private Partnership) specialists and advisors, participated in a meeting, under the chairpersonship of Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, Wednesday.

Secretaries of key infrastructure departments and officials from the directorate of PPP and Finance also attended the meeting and gave key suggestions on various areas where private participation is beneficial for the state. Garg briefed the delegation about the revamped PPP policy, institutional framework for appraisal of PPP projects and recent initiatives undertaken by the department to enhance greater private sector participation. She stressed the growing aspirations of the state and how ‘Vision 2036’ is crucial for the state’s recognition at the national and global level.