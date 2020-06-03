Bhubaneswar: Cycling looks like the best option in the present day situation, especially in Covid times, when there are restrictions on vehicular movement and social distancing becoming order of the day, said many cyclists and urban planners.

In April 2018, the United Nations’ General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. The resolution for World Bicycle Day recognises the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for last two centuries and it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environment-friendly sustainable means of transport.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Subodha Behera, a regular cyclist, said cycling during lockdown is the most amazing and pleasant experience anybody can ever have. “Cyclists can have a safe and comfortable ride in the city as roads are now empty with less pollution due to low vehicular traffic. This lockdown has proved the fact that common people (migrants) have the capability to challenge any world-class cyclist by travelling hundreds of miles across the country without anyone’s support. By introducing cycling in our daily commute we will be following social distancing more than using a motorbike or a four-wheeler. I have hardly seen a city cyclist carrying someone along with him/her for a longer distance. So, cycling fulfills the social distancing norms,” Behera said.

Behera pleaded that the government now has the chance to make cycling compulsory for office goers. “To encourage cycling, the government should reward the cyclists or appreciate them in social media forum. This would encourage more and more people to use bicycle for their daily commute and help mother earth to become greener,” Behera said.

Countries like Netherland, Germany, Denmark encourage cycling more than travel through motor vehicles. India should set an example for others in this context, he added.

Bhabani Shankar Mohapatra, another regular cyclist, said bicycles came handy for many stranded migrant workers to reach their homes by covering an unimaginable distance during the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown. “Cycling also helps us reduce air pollution,” Mohapatra added.

Bhubaneswar Cycling Group co-founder, Devasis Sarangi, said cycling is the safest way to travel within the city during this challenging time. “WHO has suggested cycling as one of the best ways to keep you fit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, cycling can boost your immune system,” Sarangi added.

He suggested that government should use the coronavirus crisis to encourage people to opt for cycling and avoid public transport, where it would be difficult to maintain social/physical distancing.

“Cycling provides us the freedom to go in any direction we desire. It also helps us to come in contact with nature, especially natural air. Besides, one can see blossoming flowers and other natural sites while cycling. This would really help us to keep ourselves mentally-fit,” he said.

Urban planner and ‘We All Ride Bicycle Group’ founder, Piyush Ranjan Rout, said this is the perfect time to opt for cycling as roads are empty due to the lockdown. “Now, the authorities can add some temporary bicycle lanes to some of the city’s streets. I will advocate for safe and open spaces for people to get some natural air,” Rout added.

Dipankar Sahu, a member of Barabati Cyclists in Cuttack, said ‘Mo Cycle’ is a good option but unfortunately people are yet to appreciate the initiative. “Many of us have no mentality to take care of Mo Cycles as we think them as just ‘government property’. If I ride a cycle then I will have to take care of it. Cycling is a great option for mobility in this difficult time,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) resumed its ‘Mo Cycle’ service May 18. “As the pandemic rages on, cycling is a safe way to maintain our physical and mental health. Citizens can avail free rides. First 30 minutes of any ride is free. I hope more and more people would take up cycling in their daily life,” said CRUT general manager (P&A) Dipti Mahapatro.

Arindam Ganguly, OP