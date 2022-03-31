Washington: The United Nations chief says one-quarter of humanity — two billion people — are living in conflict areas today, and the world is facing the highest number of violent conflicts since the end of World War II in 1945.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited conflicts from Yemen, Syria, Myanmar and Sudan to Haiti, Africa’s Sahel “and now the war in Ukraine — a catastrophe shaking the foundations of the international order, spilling across borders and causing skyrocketing food, fuel and fertiliser prices that spell disaster for developing countries.”

He told the U.N. Peacebuilding Commission on Wednesday that last year 84 million people were forced to leave their homes because of conflict, violence and human rights violations.

“And this year, we estimate that at least 274 million will need humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Guterres said this is taking place “at a moment of multiplying risks that are pushing peace further out of reach — inequalities, COVD-19, climate change and cyber threats, to name just a few.”

He said “the flames of conflict are fuelled by inequality, deprivation and underfunded systems” and these issues must be addressed urgently.

AP