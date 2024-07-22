Washington: Leaders from around the world have reacted to US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not seek re-election this year, endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris to run in the race for the White House, media reports said.

US allies largely offered tributes to Biden’s work over decades of government service, discussing his work as a partner in international security, without addressing the tense political debate still unfolding in the US, The Guardian reported.

The US election campaign comes at a pivotal moment with major conflicts ongoing in Ukraine and in Gaza, both parties warning of a growing great-power rivalry with China, and European allies unsettled about a revanchist Russia and potential ‘America First’ policy under Donald Trump that could see Washington turn its back on the continent.

“Dear President @JoeBiden,” wrote Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X, “you’ve taken many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger. I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he “respected” Biden’s decision and called his career “remarkable”.

“I respect President Biden’s decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency,” Starmer said in a statement.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X: “My friend @POTUS Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe, for the world. Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the US is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves respect.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who met with Biden at last week’s NATO Summit as the country endures its third year of war with Russia, said that Ukraine was “grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical.”

While Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected in Washington this week, has an increasingly tense relationship with Biden, other prominent Israeli officials wrote positively of the decision, The Guardian reported.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Biden a “true friend” of Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also thanked Biden for his “unwavering support of Israel over the years. Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable. We are grateful for your leadership and friendship”.

“President Biden is a true friend of Israel who stood by us in our most difficult moments,” he wrote on X.

“During my tenure as Prime Minister, I witnessed his unwavering support of the State of Israel. Thank you for everything.”

US adversaries criticised Biden’s record and accused him of standing behind growing tensions around the world.

“Biden has caused problems all over the world and in his own country, the United States. Since he sees that he will not be elected, he is withdrawing without waiting for the election,” Russian state Duma leader Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin’s, told reporters Sunday.

Biden “should be held accountable for the war unleashed in Ukraine, for destroying the economies of European countries, and for the sanctions policy against Russia and other countries,” Volodin said.

“The issue has not been Biden for a long time,” said Russia’s Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosyachov.

“The Americans are divided in their positions in favour of or against Trump. I believe that, whoever leads the Democrats’ campaign after Biden’s withdrawal, this divide will remain in place. And everything will depend on how the Republicans will now organise and complete this campaign.”

Some of those who chimed in to commend Biden were careful to maintain their neutrality in the upcoming elections.

“It is undoubtedly the decision of a statesman who has served his country for decades,” wrote Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

“It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good President emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates.”