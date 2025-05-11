Bhubaneswar: In a show of solidarity and awareness, the Odisha Arthritis and Rheumatology Foundation Trust (OARFT), in collaboration with the Odisha Arthritis and Rheumatology Centre (OARC), observed the World Lupus Day here Saturday.

The event aimed to honour the resilience and strength of Lupus survivors across the state and draw attention to the growing need for awareness and early diagnosis.

To mark the day, an awareness rally was organised from Saheed Nagar to Rupali Square, drawing participation from survivors, doctors, healthcare workers, and the general public.

Among those present were OARFT founder Chaitanya Chandra Parida and several other supporters and medical professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Ranjan Parida, a specialist at OARC, highlighted the seriousness of the disease and the importance of timely intervention.

“It is estimated that around 1,000 people in Odisha are currently living with Lupus, with nearly 90 per cent being women.

Symptoms often include fever, chest pain, hair loss, skin rashes, and joint pain. Though non-contagious, Lupus can be diagnosed through specific antibody tests.

With the right lifestyle adjustments and medical care, patients can lead a stable and fulfilling life,” she said.

Doctors emphasised that greater public awareness and access to early screening are key to reducing the disease burden.

The event also served as a platform to bust myths around Lupus and empower patients with information.

It is worth noting that World Lupus Day is observed globally May 10 each year to raise awareness about this autoimmune disease and to support those affected by it.

