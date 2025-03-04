In the world of love and relationships, some stories surprise, inspire, and sometimes even confuse. One such story is about a couple from Thailand who set a world record a few years ago by kissing continuously for 58 hours, 35 minutes. However, in a shocking turn of events, the couple has now announced their separation.

Ekkachai and his wife, Laksana Tiranarat, made history in 2013 by achieving the Guinness World Record for longest kiss. According to media reports, the couple, who once held this unique title, has now parted ways. In an interview with BBC’s podcast, Ekkachai expressed pride in their record but confirmed that their relationship had come to an end. While they did not reveal specific reasons for their breakup.

Longest kiss? Ekkachai & Laksana Tiranarat (Thailand) kissed for 58 hrs 35 mins and 58 secs, #ValentinesDay 2013 pic.twitter.com/YNWh14pBZh — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 14, 2016

Before their 2013 triumph, the couple had previously secured the longest kiss record in 2011. Their victory not only brought them global recognition but also won them a grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht (£2,200) and two diamond rings worth another 100,000 Baht (£2,200).

Following their record-breaking achievement, Guinness World Records eventually replaced the category of ‘longest kiss’ with ‘longest kissing marathon.’ The record had sparked controversy, with many calling it unhealthy and inappropriate. Guinness World Records also deemed it potentially dangerous and ultimately discontinued the category.