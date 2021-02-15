Bhubaneswar, Feb 15: To celebrate the 32nd National Road Safety Week, the Women’s Organisation for Social Welfare (WOSW) organised an awareness campaign near Rajmahal Square, Monday.

They offered chocolates to bikers who were following traffic rules while roses to those who were disobeying the rules.

Interacting with Orissa POST, secretary of WOSW Jyotshna Das said, “There were many incidents of road accidents due to violation of traffic rules in the city. We are doing our bit to make people aware of various traffic rules and how precious their lives are to their family.”

During this awareness drive police officials Bidyadhar Sahoo, Krushnachandra Srichandan, Ramchandra Dalei and others were present. They also offered bikers and two wheeler drivers some useful traffic tips.