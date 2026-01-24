Vadodara: Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to field against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women’s Premier League match Saturday.

The Capitals made a couple of changes, bringing in Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani for Lucy Hamilton and the injured Deeya Yadav respectively.

RCB made one change, with Arundhati Reddy replacing Prema Rawat.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Minnu Mani.