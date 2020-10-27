Dubai: He has been overlooked much of the IPL-2020 season due to the presence of Jonny Bairstow in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team. Bairstow’s obvious batting power made him the favourite for the team management who preferred him over Wriddhiman Saha. However, when Saha got the chance Tuesday to bat at the top of the order, he showed he is no less than the Englishman regarding firepower.

Saha (87, 45b, 12×4, 2×6) opened the innings and along with skipper David Warner (66, 34b, 8×4, 2×6) helped SRH score 219 for two against Delhi Capitals (DC) here in their IPL-2020 game. The two had an opening stand of 107 runs before Warner was caught in the deep by Axar Patel of Ravi Ashiwn (1/35). However, that did not act as a deterrent act who continued to dominate the DC bowlers with shots round the wicket.

After Warner left, Saha and Manish Pandey (44 n o, 31b, 4×4, 1×6) added 67 runs for the 2nd wicket in less than five overs. At that point of time the DC bowlers also looked short of ideas. Kagiso Rabada who has impressed so much in the tournament went for runs in his, such was the dominance of the SRH batters. Finally it was Anrich Nortje (1/37) who had Saha caught at mid-off as the others heaved a sigh of relief.

Brief scores: SRH 219 for 2 (Wriddhiman Saha 87, David Warner 66, Manish Pandey 44 n o) vs DC. Match to continue