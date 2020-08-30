Madrid: It is another sign that Lionel Messi’s time with Barcelona is coming to an end. Lionel Messi did not report for required coronavirus testing scheduled for the whole squad, Sunday. Barcelona said Lionel Messi was the only player skipped the tests at the club’s training centre. The team is set to resume training Monday ahead of the upcoming start of the season.

The club also reiterated its stance not to negotiate Messi’s early release. Barcelona said president Josep Bartomeu will only sit down with Messi if it is to extend his contract beyond next season.

Messi last week expressed his desire to leave the club. However, Barcelona want him to play out the contract that ends in June 2021. The club also said it is not negotiating a possible transfer with any other team.

Messi announced his decision to leave Tuesday. He told the club of his decision by a burofax. He invoked a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of the season for free. However, club claim that the clause had already expired.

A legal battle is expected to unfold soon. Messi will contend that the season was extended beyond the date the clause expired because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Barcelona hoping they can retain Lionel Messi

The Argentina great reportedly said he wanted to negotiate with the club. However, Barcelona said Saturday they were not willing to facilitate his exit. They said they would like for Messi to finish his career with the Catalan club.

There were rumours earlier in the week that Messi would show up for Sunday’s tests to avoid breaking team rules. However, his people reportedly told Barcelona Saturday of his intentions not to attend the testing.

Barcelona will resume training with incoming coach Ronald Koeman in charge. Koeman replaces Quique Setién who was fired following the team’s 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The defeat was one of the worst in Messi’s career and in the club’s history. The loss prompted Barcelona to announce ‘profound’ changes to the first-team and a ‘wide-ranging’ restructuring of the club.

Koeman reportedly told Luis Suárez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti that they are not in his plans for the future. However, all of them showed up for the required tests on Sunday.

Suárez has been a longtime teammate and friend of Messi. The decision to get rid of the Uruguayan striker was believed to have upset Messi. It played a part in his decision to leave. The 33-year-old Messi had been outspoken about the club’s poor decisions this season. Incidentally this is the first time since 2007-08 that Barcelona have failed to win a trophy.