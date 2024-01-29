Hyderabad: India slipped down the World Test Championship (WTC) points table below Bangladesh in the latest rankings and are currently ranked at the No. 5 after they suffered a drastic defeat to England in the opening Test match of the five match series by 28 runs.

The stage was set for a gripping battle as India and England clashed in the opening Test match. India, led by Rohit Sharma, dominated the initial days, but Ollie Pope’s resilience turned the game on its head. His masterful innings of 196 runs shifted the momentum, leaving India with a challenging target of 231 runs.

In a nail-biting finale, the Indian batting lineup faced the spin prowess of debutant Tom Hartley. The young spinner spun a web, claiming 7 crucial wickets in the final innings. Despite the valiant efforts, India fell short by 28 runs, handing England a memorable victory.

As the dust settles, India finds itself slipping down the World Test Championship rankings to the fifth spot. The disappointment is palpable, especially considering their mixed performance in the ongoing tournament. With two wins, two losses, and a draw, the Indian team faces a critical juncture in the championship.

Attention now turns to the upcoming Test match in Vizag, where redemption beckons for the home team. Shubman Gill, in the spotlight for his struggles at the No. 3 position, carries the weight of expectations. Having played five Tests without a half-century in that role, Gill faces a pivotal moment to prove his mettle and contribute to India’s resurgence.