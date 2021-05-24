Bhubaneswar: The Depression over east-central Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 4kmph during the past six hours.

It intensified into a deep depression and lay centred by 2330 hrs IST of Sunday (May 23, 2021) near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 89.7°E, at about 600km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 540km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 650km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 630km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by May 24 morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Also read: Yaas updates: Depression over east-central Bay of Bengal intensifies into ‘deep depression’

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 morning.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Forecasts and Warnings:

(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 25.05.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 26.05.21) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of coastal Odisha, at many places over the districts of north interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated) –

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occurat isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurdha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Ganjam.

(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 26.05.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 27.05.21) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north Odisha, at a few over the districts of south Odisha.

Red Warning (Take Action) –

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara.

Yellow Warning (Be updated) –

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Khurdha and Sundargarh.

PNN