Bhubaneswar: The Depression over east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into ‘deep depression’. It is about 540km south-southeast of Paradip and about 650km south-southeast of Balasore.

The deep depression is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by May 24 morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

It would continue to move to north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 morning.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts in between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

PNN