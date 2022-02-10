Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer A Thursday is set to make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar February 17, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

The thriller is directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan, who also unveiled the trailer of the movie today.

A Thursday revolves around a play school teacher named Naina Jaiswal (Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages, as per the official synopsis.

Gautam Dhar said she is thrilled to have played a “distinct character” in A Thursday.

“I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

The film will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia along with Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Kapadia, 64, said she is glad to be part of A Thursday, a film that is laced with suspense led narrative and finely etched characters.

“My on-screen persona is in a bit of a conundrum with the hostage situation and how to resolve it. The movie’s storyline has ample moments of shock and awe which will definitely appeal to the viewers,” she said.

Khambata, who made his directorial debut with 2019 action-thriller “Blank”, starring Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia, said “A Thursday” has been a unique experience for him.

“It explores a different subject and the narrative. A hostage drama that not only dives into the mind of the perpetrator but also in the minds of the people who are resolving it and witnessing is, like the negotiator, the authorities and the people. Interspersed with sudden twists in the storyline, this film, I hope and pray, will be a memorable one,” Khambata said.

Dhupia, who stars in the film as ACP Catherine Alvarez, said she wanted to be part of the project as soon as she read the script.

“My role of a pregnant police officer is very unique as I am dealing with a hostage situation wherein children are involved and my character too will soon become a mother. I could relate to the character as I too have kids.

“The movie’s pace will keep viewers engaged to the last minute. The entire team has worked really hard and put together a thriller which will entertain one and all,” she added.