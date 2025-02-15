Mumbai: One of the most adored couples in Sandalwood, Yash, and Radhika Pandit continue to shell relationship goals. The lovebirds recently took to their Instagram handles and dropped some adorable pictures, posing amidst nature.

“I was told it was our 15th Valentine’s together… I heard forever! Happy VDay, my forever Valentine”, Yash and Radhika Pandit captioned the post.

For the unversed, the couple first met on the sets of the 2004 Kannada Television show “Nandagokul”. While the actress tried to talk to him during the shoot, she found him to have a lot of attitude. However, these two eventually became friends and even went on to work together on many more projects, such as Moggina Manasu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and, Santhu Straight Forward.

Soon their friendship transformed into love, and the couple started dating each other. Yash and Radhika Pandit finally tied the knot 9th December 2016. They are now proud parents of two kids, a young girl Ayra, and a boy named Yatharv.

On the work front, Yash is presently occupied with his much-anticipated drama Toxic. Featuring Kiara Advani and Lady Superstar Nayanthara in significant roles, it is touted to be a pan-world film made in both Kannada and English, targeting a global audience.

Toxic is set against the backdrop of Goa and revolves around the dark world of a drug cartel, exploring themes of power, love, and betrayal. Being marketed as A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the project is expected to be released in the latter half of 2025.

Yash and Radhika Pandit were recently spotted in Mumbai, where they came to reportedly oversee the special effects work for Toxic. A video of the couple leaving a facility in Mumbai was doing rounds on social media.

Over and above this, the KGF actor has also been roped in for Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana. He will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in his next.

