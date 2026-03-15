Cuttack: The first National Lok Adalat of the year was held across Odisha Saturday, leading to the disposal of a large number of pending and pre-litigation cases across courts and tribunals in the state.

According to a press release issued by the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), the Lok Adalat was conducted in all 30 district courts as well as several tribunals, including the Debt Recovery Tribunal and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Cuttack, and the Industrial Tribunal, State Education Tribunal and Labour Court in Bhubaneswar.

The Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court Justice Harish Tandon, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of OSLSA, and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, Executive Chairman of OSLSA.

During the drive, 19,801 court-based pending cases, 2,81,612 revenue matters, and 10,277 pre-litigation disputes were disposed of or settled across the state.

Various categories of cases, including criminal compoundable offences, motor accident claims, bank recovery matters, traffic challans, labour disputes and other civil cases, were taken up for settlement during the Lok Adalat.