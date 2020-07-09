New Delhi: Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the bank’s money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Thursday.

The central probe agency said it has issued a provisional order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for attachment of properties worth Rs 2,203 crore. “The present market value of these assets is more than Rs 2,800 crore and include immovable properties in India and abroad, bank accounts, investments, luxury vehicles among others,” the ED informed. “These assets belong to Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan and the entities controlled by them,” the ED added.

Kapoor, 62, and the Wadhawans were arrested by the agency in this case early this year and they are in judicial custody at present.

Kapoor’s frozen assets include a bungalow (no 40) located at the Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi that is worth Rs 685 crore, an independent residential building ‘Khursidabad’ at Cumbala Hill in south Mumbai, three duplex flats at Napean Sea Road in Mumbai, a residential flat in NCPA, Nariman Point and eight flats in India Bulls Blue in the Worli area of Maharashtra’s capital city, the ED said.

“These attached assets relating to Rana Kapoor and linked entities have a total value of Rs 792 crore but their present market value is Rs 1,400 crore,” the agency said.

In the case of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) promoter brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the value of the attached properties is Rs 1,411.9 crore that includes a dozen flats in Khar (West) area of Mumbai, a flat in New York, two flats in London, two land parcels in Pune and nearby Mulshi, a commercial property in Australia, five luxury vehicles and 344 bank accounts, the ED said.

The agency had filed a PMLA case against the three men early this year and has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering proceeds of crime worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned into non-performing assets (NPA).