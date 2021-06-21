File photo of students doing Yoga

BHUBANESWAR: With the Covid-19 pandemic taking a psychological toll on all, many people have been embracing yoga to keep the body and the mind fit. As the world observes International Yoga Day Monday, Orissa POST speaks to experts on yoga’s pivotal role in rejuvenating the mind as well as the body, leading to a healthier lifestyle, especially during the hour of crisis.

Priyanka Singhdeo, a certified yoga instructor, says yoga plays a key role in promoting both the physical and mental well-being of humanity.

“I have personally realised the benefits of yoga. Considered as a holistic approach and targeting the different systems of the body and the mind, yoga rejuvenates the mind with confidence. It calms the mind and improves concentration as well as patience. Practising asanas and pranayama regulates the purification of the organs, reducing body fat,” Singhdeo says.

As children are mostly indoors and glued to gadgets during the pandemic, yoga can help the future citizens learn to be in the present moment while relaxing and gaining a peaceful state of mind, which ultimately improves their emotional regulation, Singhdeo adds.

Sasmita Pattnaik, another yoga teacher, highlights the importance of asanas and pranayama.

“Our health is usually overlooked in the hustle-bustle of everyday life. However, regular pranayama and asanas can take care of it as they help maintain a healthy nervous system, which in turn affects our emotional, psychological and physical well-being. One may initially find it difficult to practice pranayama and asanas. But things will go smoothly once you are into it. After a few days, one can experience improved mind-body coordination and consciousness,” Pattnaik pointed out.

Amrit Pattojoshi, a psychiatrist, points out that yoga can help revitalise the mind and the body, leading to a healthier lifestyle.

“Yoga not only provides physical and mental relaxation but also develops strength and resilience. The energy generated in the body through yoga provides peace, stability and calmness to the body as well as the mind. It has unmatched benefits, especially during the pandemic, in reducing depression, anxiety, stress, substance abuse, and addressing sleep as well as eating disorders,” the psychiatrist says.

According to Gazal, a yoga enthusiast, yoga is a boon to mankind, especially during the pandemic.

“I have been practising yoga for at least five years now. It’s a boon to mankind. Yoga plays a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients as it helps to allay a patient’s fear and anxiety,” the yoga enthusiast says.

Theme 2021

The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for well-being’ and how the practice of yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual.

Arindam Ganguly, OP