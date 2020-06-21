Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Sunday said Yoga is a divine gift of India to the human civilisation while residents of the state performed ‘asanas’ staying at home and on digital media platforms, on the International Day of Yoga.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the state spread out their mats in their houses and performed yoga along with family members while adhering to social distancing.

The Odisha government has imposed a complete shutdown Saturdays and Sundays till June 30 in 11 of its 30 districts to check the spread of the deadly virus.

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, the governor tweeted, “#Yoga union of human consciousness with super consciousness, a divine gift of Bharat to the human civilization.”

International Yoga Day was also observed at IIT Bhubaneswar with enthusiasm.

Arul Dev – author, integral educator and a guest faculty at IIT Madras – was the chief guest at the event and joined the yoga session through digital platform.

Prof RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar with students, faculty, officers, staff and yoga teachers assembled for the practice session at the community centre by adhering to social distancing protocols and wearing masks.

The entire programme was live streamed and many participated from their hostels while several students performed it from their homes across the country.

A number of yoga institutes organised online sessions while people wearing masks were also seen performing ‘asanas’ in their gardens and on road sidewalks.

