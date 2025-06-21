RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: As the world marks the 11th International Yoga Day, this year’s theme—Yoga for One Earth, One Health—has struck a deep chord with practitioners across Odisha. Experts and instructors highlight that yoga not only harmonises the body, mind, soul but now also fosters a stronger connection with the planet. “Wellness isn’t just a personal goal — it’s a planetary responsibility,” says Abhishek Mohanty, fitness and yoga coach.

“Yoga unites the body, mind, and soul. When these are in harmony, you become calmer, more focused, and spiritually aware — which, in turn, fosters a deeper sense of responsibility towards the Earth.” Reflecting on his journey since 2008, he adds, “Yoga helped me overcome depression and anxiety during college. It transformed my entire lifestyle — from my eating habits to how I manage stress.” Pragyan Paramita Bhanja Deo, yoga instructor and Khelo India athlete, highlights how yoga nurtures self-development through practices like pranayama, kriya, and meditation.

“Every asana we perform is rooted in nature — from Bhujangasana to Surya Namaskar. As we engage in yoga, we naturally deepen our connection with the Earth. This awareness encourages more mindful and sustainable choices,” she explains. Yoga is more than a physical practice — it’s a spiritual and ecological discipline, says Prajna Mohanty, a Bhubaneswar-based instructor. “Pranayama balances the body’s bio-energy system, while meditation and chanting ‘Om’ help reduce anxiety and build emotional resilience,” she explains. She says further, “Patanjali’s concept of Pratyahara — withdrawing from negative influences and embracing purity — goes beyond personal peace. It promotes ecological harmony by encouraging us to live with less, make conscious choices, and respect all forms of life.”

Adding to this, Kajal Satpathy, founder of Namami Yoga Academy and an aerial yoga expert, emphasises that yoga cultivates inner harmony that naturally extends outward. “It helps us manage stress, breathe better, and live with compassion. And when we live kindly, we become more eco-conscious — consuming less, wasting less, and caring more,” she explains.

Manosmita Mishra, yoga teacher and public health expert, underscores that regular yoga practice fosters clarity, emotional intelligence, and a sense of purpose. “Yoga reduces stress, improves sleep, enhances breathing, and builds resilience — both mentally and physically. When we feel grounded, we naturally connect with nature,” she says. “You begin to feel disturbed by water waste or dying trees. That’s the deeper impact of yoga — it awakens compassion for the planet,” she adds. To mark the occasion, schools and institutions across Odisha are hosting essay contests, expert-led workshops, and digital campaigns to raise awareness. Yoga professionals are also encouraging the integration of yoga into daily routines, online platforms, and health publications. As voices from the state’s yoga community unite, their message rings clear — yoga is not just a path to personal well-being, but a conscious step toward a healthier and more sustainable planet.