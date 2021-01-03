Bhubaneswar: Many young writers, in today’s day and age, are producing great pieces of literary work. Amongst the many writers, local boy Shubhranshu Dash, a student of Delhi Public School, Kalinga Bhubaneswar, shines out. This budding writer has come into limelight for being credited as the consultant and contributor for the sequel of “Stealing the Blue Butterfly Diamond from West Africa”, a drama-fantasy book authored by American writer Pam Russ.

Interacting with Orissa POST Dash said,” I follow a lot of writers and poets because they really inspire me and I learn a lot from them. That’s the reason I am in many social media groups. There I met with an amazing lady who is from the United States of America and her name is Pam Russ. She has successfully published 16 books with Amazon and she is currently writing her 17th book.

Russ’s latest book, “Stealing the Blue Butterfly Diamond from West Africa” was published in November. She is currently writing the sequel named “Returning the Blue Butterfly Diamond from West Africa”. The primary plot of the sequel is based in India and I am working as a consultant and contributor for the sequel.

The most special feature of the book “Stealing the Blue Butterfly Diamond from West Africa” is that it has a special music feature that will attract most of the readers when they purchase it in the form of an e-book from Amazon. When the reader is reading that particular e-book, he/she can listen to original Nigerian music while reading the book on any device.

This particular feature is compiled by Pam Russ who totally sets up the mood of the reader. This music feature makes the book quite unique as none of the e-books have a special feature like this”.

The young writer added that Pam has really helped him to develop his skills in English language and literature and that he is grateful to work with her and be a part of such an amazing team at such a young age.

It may be noted that Dash, a keen writer from his early childhood, has penned many poems.

Born to Surya Narayan and Reena Dash, he wishes to join Oxford University and do his Masters in Literature. A philanthropic at heart, this young writer is all excited for the grand launch of his book in 2021.

