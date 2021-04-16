Bhubaneswar: A trend noticed in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be worrisome.

More youngsters than elders are falling prey to the virus in the second wave. This was informed by Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) director Dr CBK Mohanty, Friday.

While briefing journalists about the virus changing its trend in the second wave, Mohanty said last year that the elders were found to be getting infected more quickly than youngsters. But this time around, youngsters are becoming more vulnerable. Most elderly people who have been previously infected with COVID-19 have developed antibodies in their bodies. So in case of these people, the chance of getting infected again is slender.

The youngsters are to be cautious and take all preventive measures to keep the disease away, he advised.

When asked about any sign of increase of fatality rate, he said it is too early to say anything. However, according to experts, the infection rate may dip in May. Yet, the prime focus is to expedite the process of identifying the infected persons, he added.

