Mumbai: On her husband Randeep Hooda’s 48th birthday Tuesday, actress Lin Laishram wished the actor with a sweet message.

Lin took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the two’s holiday in the jungle.

Calling Randeep “my person”, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my wild lifer, animal lover, nature lover, and the most talented actor in the industry! Your passion , kindness, and love for life inspire me everyday. Here’s to celebrating the incredible person you are and the beautiful journey we’re on together. Love you beyond words.”

She also shared a picture with him on Instagram and captioned it: “Happy Birthday Hotness.”

Lin and Randeep got married in a traditional Manipuri Meitei wedding ceremony in November 2023. The two first met at the theatre group Motley.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film marked his debut and traced the journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. It also stars Ankita Lokhande.

He will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in SDGM, helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Talking about Lin, she first appeared as an extra in Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan.

She represented her state in Miss North East and was the first runner-up in 2008 held in Shillong. She is also the first Manipuri model who went on national television wearing a swimsuit.

The actress was first seen in a major role in the Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom, which was released in 2014 and was feted with a National Award. It was directed by Omung Kumar.

She then featured in a short film directed by Kenny Basumatary as well as in the Indie film Umrika directed by Prashant Nair. Lin was then seen in Rangoon starring Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. In 2023, she was featured in the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Jaane Jaan.