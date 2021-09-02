Despite being in love, couples often fight over various issues. Under such circumstances, one should act with cool mind and determine the hidden things behind the fight.

But you do not need to worry because here we will tell you what you need to pay attention to understand these things.

1- It is seen many times that there is a fight between the couples because they are not able to give time to each other for their busy schedule. In such a situation, even after being with each other, the partners feel alone. So no matter how busy you are, but you should make time for your partner. You can go out with them. On the other hand, if you are away from each other then go for video call.

2- If you talk to your partner and in a situation, when u both have different opinion, then there can be a fight. In such a situation, you can explain to your partner with love and later again take a decision on the consent of both, but in such a situation, debate should be avoided.

3- Many times it happens that if you tease your partner with old things, then you remind your partner of old mistakes. In such a situation, the situation of the joke becomes serious. That’s why too much jokes or wrong jokes should be avoided because sometimes the things said in jokes may take different turn.