Daringbadi: Kandhamal police have arrested a youth for allegedly harassing a woman at a quarantine centre here in this town of Kandhamal district, Wednesday. The accused youth has been identified as Simanchal Mallik a resident of Dadarbadi village under Brhamnaigaon police limit.

Sources said, a woman, who had returned with 28 other migrant workers from other states, had been put at the BR Ambedkar College quarantine centre. The college has been converted into a quarantine facility.

During her stay, the accused misbehaved with the woman while she had gone to relieve herself Sunday night.

Later, the woman complained about the incident to the local sarpanch and lodged a report with the police, Monday.

Acting upon the complaint of the woman, police detained the youth Tuesday and during interrogation the youth admitted his crime.

Based on the statement of the accused police arrested him, Wednesday. He has been forwarded to court.

