Berhampur: Police Saturday arrested a young man for slitting his father’s throat after the latter denied him some money. The incident took place at Byaghradevi Sahi under Buguda police limits in Ganjam district.

The accused has been identified as Dhoba Pradhan and the critically injured father as Surendra Pradhan.

According to a source, Surendra worked as a daily labourer in Andhra Pradesh. The COVID-19 induced lockdown had rendered him jobless and forced him to return to his village.

Back home, Surendra was struggling hard to make ends meet. Meanwhile, his son Dhoba — jobless and dependent on his father for daily expenses — often fought with him.

They engaged in a similar quarrel Saturday. The scene turned uglier when Dhoba lost his cool. He picked up a sharp knife and slit his father’s throat.

Far from feeling any remorse, he left the spot leaving behind his father in a pool of blood. The neighbours rescued Surendra and rushed him first to Buguda PHC from where he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the village and arrested Dhoba. A detail investigation is underway.

