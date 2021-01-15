Keonjhar: People of the fairer sex must be careful while entering the trial room of any garments shop. They should be on the lookout for hidden cameras. A youth was arrested here Thursday for secretly taking pictures of a girl while she was trying out some garments at the trial room of a shop here. The incident has attracted substantial attention in this town.

Sources said the young woman had gone to the V-Mart showroom located here. After selecting a dress, she went into the trial room. A youth identified as Md Atif and a resident of Old Town area here, then immediately went into the men’s trial room. It has been alleged that Atif took pictures of the girl while she was changing through a hole in the plywood partition that separated the men’s and women’s trial rooms.

However, the woman sensed something was amiss. She located the hole through which Atif was allegedly taking pictures. She rushed out of the trial room screaming for help. Hearing her cries, staff of the showroom and other customers went into the men’s trial room and caught Atif.

Atif was later handed over to the police. He was produced in a court the same day and was remanded to judicial custody as his bail plea was rejected.

PNN