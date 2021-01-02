Angul: A young man Saturday attempted to end his life in front of Pallahara police station in Angul district after his lover’s marriage was fixed somewhere else.

The policemen present at the police station at that time rescued him and immediately rushed him to a nearby government hospital.

Sources said, Biswanath Naik from Iswarnagar village under Pallahara police limits was allegedly in a love affair with a girl from the same village. But girl’s family had been disapproving of their relationship.

Recently they fixed her marriage with someone else. After coming to know this, the youth set himself on fire.

Another theory regarding Biswanath’s self-immolation bid is also doing rounds here. It is also being discussed that the family members of the girl tactfully collected his hair and nails and have been blackmailing him with some obscene videos of him and his lover. Fearing being trapped in their net, he set himself on fire in front of the police station.

A detailed probe is underway.

PNN