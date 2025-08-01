Patana: A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in an organised attack by some co-villagers at Ankura Uppar Sahi under Patana police limits of Keonjhar district, police said Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Gangadhar Naik, son of Bhaktabandhu Naik.

Police registered a case and detained a couple after the deceased’s father lodged a complaint at the police station. Two others are absconding.

As per the complaint, the deceased had gone to watch the flooded Baitarani river Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Hiramani, wife of Dinabandhu Patra, her son Soumyaranjan and daughter-in-law Bijuli were standing in front of their house at Jhapa Sahi in the village.

There, Gangadhar allegedly hurled abuses at Hiramani over an undisclosed issue.

Enraged, Soumyaranjan took Gangadhar to their courtyard and all three of them brutally beat him with a wooden plank after tying up his limbs.

Later, he rang up another co-villager, Lucky Naik and urged him to inform Gangadhar’s father. Bhaktabandhu rushed to the spot and brought his son back home in critical condition.

He went to bed after dinner but was found dead by his mother when she tried to wake him Thursday morning.

Gangadhar’s father lodged a complaint at Patana police station, prompting officers, including IIC Manas Kumar Mahakur, ASI Saroj Kumar Sethi and constable Lakshman Majhi, to begin an investigation.

Police have detained Dinabandhu and his wife, while their son and daughter-in-law are reportedly absconding.

A scientific team from Keonjhar was also pressed into service, police said. Ghatagaon SDPO Bijay Krushna Mahapatra also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

PNN