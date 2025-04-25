Rourkela: A 62-yearold man was allegedly beaten to death by his son Thursday at IDL Gopabandhunagar area under Tangarpali police limits in Rourkela after he refused to give Rs 200, police said. The deceased, identified as Gagan Bihari Malla, was attacked inside his betel shop. Police arrested his younger son, Santosh Malla, 24, from the spot. A case was registered in this connection and the accused will be produced in the court Friday, Tangarpali IIC Niranjan Sethy said. Police said Gagan lived with his wife and two sons and earned a living by running a small betel shop at IDL Square.

The incident occurred when Santosh reportedly became upset over the food prepared at home and refused to eat Thursday noon. He later visited the shop and asked his father for Rs 200. When Gagan declined, Santosh allegedly struck him on the back of the head with a wooden plank inside the shop. Gagan collapsed and was then brutally thrashed by his son, police said. Local residents rushed the injured man to Rourkela Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. The victim’s wife, Pramila Malla, 60, filed a formal complaint with police.