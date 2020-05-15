Betnoti: Betnoti police recovered Friday the body of an Odia expat who allegedly committed suicide. His body was found hanging from a tree inside the premises of a quarantine centre in Anla panchayat under Betnoti Block in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Behera, 40, a resident of Raikama village under Baisinga police limits in the district.

Sources said, the youth along with his wife had returned from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh six days back. He was put in quarantine at Dambarudahar facility here. His wife was sent to isolation at another quarantine facility.

Surendra was behaving normally till Thursday afternoon, sources said. However, then his body was found Friday morning. The question however, is whether the officials in charge of the quarantine facility were aware of any behaviour changes in the youth. They also failed to notice that Surendra had gone missing for a substantial period of time.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched a probe into the matter. They are also trying to find out the reason as to why Surendra took the drastic step. Police also blamed the security personnel at the quarantine facility for the mishap.

Notably, Mayurbhanj district has reported nine active COVID-19 positive cases. All the infected persons have recently returned to the district from various states.

PNN