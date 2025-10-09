Bhubaneswar: Activists of the Congress’ youth wing Thursday clashed with security personnel here during a march towards Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence to highlight “vote theft by the BJP government in the state and at the Centre”.

The rallyists, led by All India Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and Pradesh Youth Congress chief Ranjit Patra, first held a meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here before marching towards the CM’s residence.

A scuffle between the activists and police personnel took place as they tried to breach barricades put up at a distance from the CM’s residence.

Several Youth Congress activists were detained by the police at the spot and later released in the evening, officials said.

Chib, while addressing supporters before the march, alleged: “The BJP-led government at the Centre and the Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha came to power by indulging in ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).”

“The BJP government in Odisha neither works for women’s safety nor for youth employment. This is because they think they can seize power by stealing votes,” he claimed.

Chib also alleged that the BJP and some of its organisations were constantly trying to create disharmony in the country and in Odisha.

“Fifteen women are being raped every day in Odisha and 65,000 have been missing. Women are in a state of terror under the present regime,” Chib claimed.

Youth Congress Odisha in-charge Mahesh Deshmukh, who was also part of the march, accused the state government of selling jobs.

Reacting to the remarks, senior BJP leader and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan slammed the Congress for making “false allegations out of frustration”.