Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) has slammed Puri MP Sambit Patra for his controversial remarks alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a ‘paid agent’ of Pakistan and China.

Addressing a presser at Congress Bhawan Friday, OPYC president Ranjit Patra condemned Sambit’s statements as ‘derogatory’ and ‘unbecoming of a public representative’. Ranjit accused Sambit of routinely making inflammatory remarks to attract attention. “He has crossed limits before—once even calling Lord Jagannath a devotee of Prime Minister Modi, which drew widespread outrage,” said the OPYC president. “Calling Rahul Gandhi a traitor is not only baseless but outrageous. These are the ranting of a man who seeks attention at the cost of dignity.” Bhubaneswar Congress LS candidate Syed Yasir Nawaz accused the BJP of double standards. “If there is a Chinese connection, it lies with the Modi government, which has granted security clearances to numerous Chinese firms,” he said, questioning how an MP could make such allegations without government sanction.